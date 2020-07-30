Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders intensive patrol across Nigeria

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered intensive police patrol across the country ahead of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the order was part of efforts by the police to ensure a crime-free Eid-el Kabir celebration in the country.

Mr Mba said the IGP had directed the commissioners of police in all the states of the federation and the FCT to intensify confidence building patrols.

He said the IGP had also directed the supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the 17 Zonal Commands to ensure that the patrol covers all nooks and crannies of the country.

The FPRO said the IGP urged the CPs and AIGs to ensure that major highways and critical national infrastructure were covered in their patrol.

“While assuring Nigerians of adequate security, the IGP congratulates the Muslim Faithful in the country as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“The IGP urges Nigerians to voluntarily comply with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” he said.

Mr Mba said the IGP enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police, adding that the measures had become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

(NAN)