Former Minister, Sam Momah, is dead

Former Minister, Sam Momah [Photocredit: thetrendNG.com]
Former Minister, Sam Momah [Photocredit: thetrendNG.com]

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Sam Momah, is dead.

The Major General reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon after suffering from diabetes complications.

The ex-official celebrated his 77th birthday on July 6, launching his 13th book which he titled: “Restructuring to save Nigeria from post-oil disintegration.”

The one- time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command was also the pioneer Director of the National War College.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Minister.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari described Mr Momah as a former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military.

He said the former military administrator lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God-given gifts.

Mr Buhari added that Mr Momah distinguished himself in academics and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military.

The president urged family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Momah in people and institutions.

He said these include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

The president noted that, as a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, Momah served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application