Former Minister, Sam Momah, is dead

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Sam Momah, is dead.

The Major General reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon after suffering from diabetes complications.

The ex-official celebrated his 77th birthday on July 6, launching his 13th book which he titled: “Restructuring to save Nigeria from post-oil disintegration.”

The one- time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command was also the pioneer Director of the National War College.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Minister.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari described Mr Momah as a former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military.

He said the former military administrator lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God-given gifts.

The president urged family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Momah in people and institutions.

He said these include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

The president noted that, as a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, Momah served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul.