Tony Elumelu, Bill Gates, others to feature on ‘TIME 100 Talks’

Tony Elumelu, group chairman of the United Bank of Africa, will feature in the TIME 100 Talks series on Thursday.

TIME100 Talks is a new live event series that convenes leaders from every field to spotlight solutions to urgent global problems and encourage cross-disciplinary action.

It is an initiative of TIME magazine.

Past speakers include immunologist Anthony Fauci, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, chef and humanitarian José Andrés, musician John Legend and more.

Mr Elumelu will be featured alongside Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and Tammmy Duckworth, the American senator from Illinois.

Discussions, which spotlight solutions and encourage action “towards a better world”, will start at 1pm EDT — which is 6 p.m. Nigerian time.

Registration is required for viewing.