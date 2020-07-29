Three armed robbers killed after robbing bank – Police

Related News

On Wednesday evening, a group of armed robbers attacked a First Bank branch in Okeho, Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, the bandits, who came in a white 18-seater bus, gained entrance into the bank using dynamites and AK-47 rifles to blow the bank’s security door.

Mr Fadeyi noted that the police tactical teams responded to the attack in collaboration with the vigilante and hunters in the community.

He announced that three of the robbers were nabbed when their vehicle had an accident after trying to escape from the scene. Others who escaped are being trailed by police operatives, the police spokesperson said.

“… three (3) of the robbers who were arrested when the 18-seater bus had an accident and somersaulted, were thereafter set ablaze by the angry mob when they attempted to escape the scene of the accident.”

“Immediately the Commissioner of Police got wind of the dastardly acts, he further directed that all the Police Tactical teams including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF 72) and Police personnel from Okeho Area Command and nearby Divisions to be on the trail of other members of the fleeing robbers who escaped in different directions,” the statement read.

The police assured citizens of Oyo State of their preparedness to protect lives and properties before, during and after the Sallah celebrations.