It’s in interest of Nigeria, others to strengthen Gulf of Guinea Commission – Buhari

President @MBuhari receives in a virtual audience Mrs Florentina Adenike Ukonga, the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, from his office, at the State House, Abuja.
President @MBuhari receives in a virtual audience Mrs Florentina Adenike Ukonga, the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, from his office, at the State House, Abuja.

It is in the best interest of member states, and of Nigeria in particular, to fortify the Gulf of Guinea Commission, so it can perform the roles for which it was set up, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president spoke Tuesday in a virtual audience with the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Florentina Ukonga, a Nigerian.
“The Gulf of Guinea is very strategic, and it is regrettable that most member states of the Commission are not up and doing. We need to check the theft of oil through the Gulf, the smuggling of arms and ammunition, and the breaking of border regulations through the waters,” President Buhari said.

He promised that Nigeria would be alive to her responsibilities in terms of prompt payment of dues, adding that he would also write leaders of member states “to participate actively in the programmes of the Commission, and to defray their financial commitments.”

While thanking Angola, where the secretariat of the commission is based, for keeping faith with its responsibilities, President Buhari pledged that in spite of the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, “we should keep the organization going.”

Mrs Ukonga had raised the many ills that plague the commission to include lack of funds, through non-payment of annual dues by member countries, poor attendance at meetings or sending of low-level representation, non-holding of elections to determine who the next chairman would be, since Nigeria finished her tenure in 2018.

The Gulf of Guinea Commission, she said, is the framework for consultation on issues of development and cooperation by members, lamenting that in the absence of such, there were deleterious developments like overfishing of the waters, oil theft, pollution issues, arms trafficking, and others.

She appealed to President Buhari to rally the leaders of member countries, “so that the commission can fulfil its purpose.”

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application