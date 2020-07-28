ALGON inaugurates seven-member interim management committee

Related News

The General Assembly of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), headed by Abdullahi Maje, to pilot the affairs of the association for the next six months.

The General Assembly, which is the highest decision organ of ALGON, had on May 30, during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the interim management committee.

It approved the constitution of the committee, because national leadership of the association had been in comatose and conflicts for the past eight months.

Other members of the IMC are: Ige Emmanuel- Deputy President from South West; Kingsley Innaji (South-East); Philip Okparaji (South-South); Jingi Rufai (North-East); Shehu Jaga (North-West) and Niyi Adeagbo as Public Relations Officer.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Maje, who is the Chairman, Suleja Local Government in Niger, said the committee’s mandate was to set up an ALGON Electoral Committee to conduct elections into the offices of president and National Executive Council.

He sought for the cooperation of the association’s permanent members and stakeholders to support the committee to reposition the association.

“I want to assure every member and stakeholders that we shall henceforth run ALGON in accordance with our Constitution and the Rules of Law,” he said.

(NAN)