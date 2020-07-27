UN suspends another employee over alleged viral sex video

United Nations HQ
United Nations HQ

The United Nations says it has identified and placed on administrative leave without pay another staff member involved in a recent viral sex video in Israel.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, disclosed this during the daily news briefing held virtually on Monday

Mr Haq said: “A third male international staff member who was in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv has also been identified as having engaged in alleged misconduct.

“The staff member has been placed on Administrative Leave Without Pay, pending the results and conclusion of the ongoing OIOS (Office of Internal Oversight Services) investigation.”

On July 2, the UN announced the suspension of two employees involved in the video, which went viral on social media in late June.

The video showed a couple allegedly having sex in a marked UN car in the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv.

The organisation had confirmed that the 4×4 vehicle was “likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)”.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: UN launches $6.7bn updated humanitarian plan

UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, at the time, that the organisation was “shocked and deeply disturbed” by the footage.

In the short video, a woman in a red dress was seen allegedly straddling a man in the back seat of the white SUV bearing the “UN” inscription.

With them in the moving car are the driver and a bald-head man sitting on the passenger side in front.

Media reports say the footage was recorded on HaYarkon Street, a major thoroughfare in Tel Aviv.

According to the organisation, UNTSO is the first-ever peacekeeping mission established by the UN in 1948.

It says the mission comprises military observers to monitor ceasefires, supervise armistice agreements and prevent military escalation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2019, the UN said it received and investigated 175 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against its staff.

Out of the total, 16 were substantiated, 15 unsubstantiated and all others still being investigated.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application