Naira strengthens marginally to dollar at I&E window

Related News

The Naira on Monday gained marginally to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I &E) window closing at N389.25 to a dollar as against N389.50 posted on Friday.

Trading at the window picked on Monday as investors traded a total of 46.67 million dollars as against 12.61 million dollars traded on Friday.

According to naijaBDCS.com, the Naira exchanged at N472.50 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N587 and N537, respectively.

READ ALSO:

At the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window, the Naira exchanged at N381 to a dollar.

(NAN)