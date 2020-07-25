NIPOST’s new charges on courier services not approved by FG – Minister

Minister of Communication, Dr Isa Ali Pantami

The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, on Saturday, rejected the proposed increment fees for courier services companies by the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST}.

Mr Pantami said the new charges were not approved for the agency.

“Our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you.” Mr Pantami wrote on Twitter.

“Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”

Nigerians were outraged after the NIPOST, amidst a raging economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, announced a new license fee for courier service companies.

According to the new charges by NIPOST, companies that provide international courier services are expected to pay N20 million for a new license and N8 million for renewal of services annually.

Logistics companies operating at the national level will pay N10 million for license and N4 million yearly.

The companies operating within regions are expected to pay N5 million for license and N2 million annually.

Meanwhile, for firms operating within states, the cost of procuring a licence is N2 million while renewal costs N800,000. Companies within the Municipal area are expected to pay N1 million for license and N400,000 annually.

Nigerians React

Many Nigerians on Twitter have reacted bitterly to the new license fees for the courier service companies.

