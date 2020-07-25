NIPOST’s new charges on courier services not approved by FG – Minister

Related News

The minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami, on Saturday, rejected the proposed increment fees for courier services companies by the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST}.

Mr Pantami said the new charges were not approved for the agency.

“Our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you.” Mr Pantami wrote on Twitter.

“Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”

Nigerians were outraged after the NIPOST, amidst a raging economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, announced a new license fee for courier service companies.

According to the new charges by NIPOST, companies that provide international courier services are expected to pay N20 million for a new license and N8 million for renewal of services annually.

Logistics companies operating at the national level will pay N10 million for license and N4 million yearly.

The companies operating within regions are expected to pay N5 million for license and N2 million annually.

Meanwhile, for firms operating within states, the cost of procuring a licence is N2 million while renewal costs N800,000. Companies within the Municipal area are expected to pay N1 million for license and N400,000 annually.

Nigerians React

Many Nigerians on Twitter have reacted bitterly to the new license fees for the courier service companies.

How much does the average logistics business make per month with a bike or two? Yet you're requesting them to pay one million naira for a license! How much does the online vendor make per day? You'll stifle many businesses struggling to survive#SayNoToNipostFee — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) July 25, 2020

By the time we pay rider, service bike, settle council boys, sort greedy LASTMA( they’ll make you give them cash btw so no traces), we make absolutely nothing. Our prices are reasonable. We offer same day and express delivery, we don’t weigh items. Just easing business o — Karen Kossy (@akuagwuagwu_) July 25, 2020

One of my dispatch companies has cancelled deliveries since they released this nonsense info. Those ones that won't cancel will definitely increase cost. Customers naturally don't like delivery fees not to talk of when it's high. How do we sell then? God deh. — sisítóún (@tee4toun) July 25, 2020

They just woke up one day and decided to hike the fees. No proper data obtained, no care for the citizens, no consideration for the fact that we are experiencing a pandemic. Nothing. Just more money from our pockets to them #SayNoToNipostFee — Oby Akana (@justorhbea) July 25, 2020

NIPOST should not be allowed to charge these ridiculous fees, @femigbaja. Thousands of young Nigerians have lost jobs in the last few months. Some turned to courier services. A friend who lost his job bought these from Oride. Please don’t let him commit suicide. #SayNoToNipostFee pic.twitter.com/p9j3Jz5BVl — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 25, 2020

We lost our jobs to corona, some are battling with depression(i was at some point), we took the courage to start our small businesses, we are not asking for much, if you cannot provide jobs for us, pls don't take our only means of livelihood because of taxes #SayNoToNipostFee pic.twitter.com/KP7MlOY0Xm — Smart Wrist by Classik (@iam_Rashclassik) July 25, 2020

Nigeria has a very high rate of Unemployment and with this Nipost fee, The numbers would double. This is actually very sad, the citizens need to be considered before creating such policies. #SayNoToNipostFee pic.twitter.com/8l6LVRmWvZ — AUNTY ADA (@AuntyAdaa) July 25, 2020

Don't think you're mot affected. You are. We all are. As long as logistic services have to cough up this fee, your delivery prices will increase. Some may even be higher than the item you're buying. #SayNoToNipostFee — Written By (@DamiElebe) July 25, 2020

It doesn't matter if you are not a business owner. Even as a consumer, it would drastically affect the amount you'd pay for goods delivery. That's the ripple effect. Let's all join our voices and speak up against this ridiculous & business-killing fee. #SayNoToNipostFee pic.twitter.com/QLTxQm4lv4 — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 25, 2020

The same country that grants big businesses tax waivers, is here to kill courier and logistics firms, which are mostly new and owned by youths. For a country with unbelievably high unemployment rate, this is both insensitive and unwise. Nigerians deserve better. #SayNoToNipostFee pic.twitter.com/l66faIf8br — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 25, 2020

Good morning, Honourable Minister @DrIsaPantami. Have you considered the effect of the @NipostNgn Courier Licence requirements on the digital economy, small business and self employment? It appears to go against your vision. I would like to understand the logic please. Thanks. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) July 25, 2020