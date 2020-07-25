Buhari, Aregbesola, others felicitate with ex-U.S. ambassador

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Walter Carrington on his 90th birthday.

Mr Carrington served as the United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Senegal and Nigeria.

He served as the U.S. Ambassador to Senegal from 1980 to 1981 and was later appointed by former U.S. President, Bill Clinton, in 1993 as the ambassador to Nigeria, where he remained until 1997.

The diplomat has deep ties with Nigeria. He married into a Nigerian family and had lived in three Nigerian cities since the late 1960s.

In his congratulatory message to Mr Carrington, President Buhari, through a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, said the diplomat supported Nigeria during his reign.

“The President wishes to use this opportunity to put on record his personal appreciation and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the extraordinary support of the Ambassador for democratic causes in Nigeria and around the globe.

“The President notes in particular, the support of Ambassador Carrington and those of other patriots including the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for the June 12 political cause in Nigeria. He adds that their efforts impacted on the resolution achieved under this administration with the recognition of Chief MKO Abiola’s victory and apology rendered by the nation for the injustice done to him as well as the naming of a federal monument after him,” the statement read.

Also, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola in a piece said: “Ambassador Carrington projected the United States as our greatest ally in the quest for democracy, human rights and social justice in a way never seen before and after his departure. No doubt, his place in the history of democratic struggles in Nigeria is assured.”

Other messages have streamed in from Nigerians.

Shehu Sani: Walter Carrington May not be known by many young Nigerians;He was the US Ambassador in the 90s who sided with the forces of freedom & democracy during Nigeria’s era of military rule.A man of courage,principles & conviction.This is to wish him a happy 90th birthday.@USinNigeria

Alagba Kenneth: He had loads of Followers back then that fought for democracy & rule of law. Many have derailed today. While some derailed patapata due to undemocratic practices & now finding their voices in the oppressed Masses lane.

Happy Birthday, Pa Walter. God bless your new age.

Trickz Odor: I remember with nostalgia the era of Sir Walter Carrington as US ambassador to Nigeria…hbd sir… many more fruitful years!

John Mark: Happy birthday to Ambassador Walter Carrington ma God bless your new age sir

Adeleke Oluwamuyiwa: Happy Birthday Ambassador Walter Carrington. I remember he married a Nigerian.

Chuks Agoma: He made his mark during his time as the US Ambassador to Nigeria. Happy 90th birthday His Excellency Walter Carrington.

