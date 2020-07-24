Court jails two businessmen for adulterating engine oil

The convicts being led to a correctional facility
The convicts being led to a correctional facility

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Friday sentenced two businessmen to two years in prison for producing and distributing substandard engine oil.

Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke were sentenced by Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, the judge, after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

The convicts admitted to adulterating 128 drums and 9.45 litres of engine oil.

They were charged with four counts of production, possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard engine oil.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said the defendants indulged in the production of engine oil which did not meet mandatory industrial standards.

The defendants claimed that the products were good for public consumption and for optimum engine performance, which prosecutors said were false.

The products were said to have failed to comply with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON) Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP).

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1(8) and 1(8)(II) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004.

The defendants had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed their plea to guilty.

READ ALSO: Police arraign two corps members for assault

The sentence will begin from January 27, 2019, when the defendants were arrested.

The prosecuting counsel, Joseph Olofindare, said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to manufacturers and importers of substandard products.

“I want to tell genuine manufacturers and consumers that they should not be despondent or complacent. SON is there to prosecute any offender.

“It’s a judgment that will send a message to the public that SON is working tirelessly under the leadership of Osita Aboloma.

“If you’re an importer or manufacturer, you either bring products that are certified under Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and SONCAP, otherwise the fate that befell these individuals will also befall those who are indulging in product adulteration.

“For our consumers, the Director-General and management are working tirelessly to ensure that consumers get value for their money and that only standard and certified products are in the market.”

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application