2021 Hajj: NAHCON to begin registration of intending pilgrims September 9

Hajj pilgrims travelling after being cleared by NAHCON
Hajj pilgrims

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, has announced September 9, as commencement date for the registration of intending pilgrims ahead of 2021 Hajj.

Mr Hassan, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abuja, said the commission would open e-Hajj portal for ease of the registration.

He advised intending pilgrims to secure their deposits with the commission until 2021.

“We advise intending pilgrims who have made deposits but do not have a bank account and wish for a refund to hasten in opening one.

“If they are not ready or willing to hold a bank account, NAHCON advises them to secure their deposits with the commission until 2021 to enable them to move their deposits safely,” he said.

The chairman assured intending pilgrims that the much awaited Hajj savings scheme would be in place soon.

He said the contributory Hajj savings scheme is an idea whose time has come.

“I believe with this scheme in place, we will be able to make the cost of Hajj affordable for intending pilgrims in the future.”

He, however, urged intending pilgrims who wished to recover their Hajj deposits with the state pilgrims welfare boards or private tour operators to indicate interest, saying such funds would be refunded.

He said the commission had started the process of refund to various state pilgrim’s boards.

He, however said, “Those who may wish to leave or roll over their deposit for the 2021 hajj shall be given priority and the rights of first refusal in 2021 hajj”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saudi Arabian authorities have cancelled the 2020 International Pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah over coronavirus fears.

The commission has also commenced the process of refund of Hajj deposits to intending pilgrims and has started to re-strategise ahead of 2021 hajj operations.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application