Buhari approves N75 billion youth investment fund

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development [PHOTO CREDIT: @SundayDareSD]
Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development [PHOTO CREDIT: @SundayDareSD]

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for three years following a memo presented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

In a statement released by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, he said, “The NYIF is to serve as a sort of Youth Bank that will fund and support the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth.

“A loan and credit pathway dedicated to assessing credit and soft loans.This is the very first of its kind by any Nigerian government.”

Mr Dare said by approving the establishment of the NYIF, President Buhari has demonstrated his unflinching support for the Nigerian youth and his implicit confidence in their innovative talents, potentials, industry.

NYIF will accelerate Nigeria’s investment in the ideas of her youth, he said.

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his assertion that “ … it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we provide adequate resources to meet the basic needs of our teeming youth.”

“Nigerian youth thank Mr. President”, he added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application