Buhari speaks on killing of aid workers by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists a month ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killing of the aid workers and the circulation of the tragic video online.

A presidential statement issued on Wednesday said President Buhari sympathises with the families of the five aid workers, while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

“He assures them that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.

“President Buhari also condoles with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

“He thanks them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria. He assures them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again,” the release signed by spokesman, Garba Shehu, added.