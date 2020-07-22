Synergy between agriculture, housing sectors, vital to productivity of Nigerian farmers – Minister

Mustapha Baba-Shehuri [Photo: Daily Trust]
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has said the greatest way to improve the productivity of Nigerian farmers is by establishing a strong link between agriculture and housing.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the director information for the ministry, Ikemefuna Ezeaja.

The minister stated this during the opening ceremony of the first virtual edition of the Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) which commenced on Tuesday for the 14th year running.

He explained that a properly developed system will be an added incentive for many farmers to live close to their farms.

He advocated the need for a link between agriculture and housing to help birth this project to increase the productivity of farmers, expand their income and achieve a significant growth in the nation’s economy.

In his reported words, “the commitment of the present administration to agriculture and rural development has birthed a lot of policies and programmes that are already making significant differences in the sector.

“It is envisaged that farmers should be entitled to the opportunity of owning a home through their farming activities executed around the proposed Agricultural Industrial Parks, Green Houses and Staple Crops Processing Zones.”

He noted that “the yield from their farms which are sold to off-takers guarantees them adequate security to demand and to be entitled to a housing loan or mortgage.”

He called for a strong partnership between the housing and agricultural sectors.

Other speakers included at the Abuja International Housing Show are Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; the CEO, Reall United Kingdom, Ian Shapiro; a representative of the Canadian International Housing Finance, Andre Asselin; MD FMBN, Ahmed Dangiwa, among others.

