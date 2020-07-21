Police arrest three suspects over murder of pharmacist

Related News

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested three suspects in the gruesome murder of the proprietor of Suncell Pharmacy, Gwarinpa in Abuja, Sunday Ike.

The police spokesperson in the FCT, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deceased, who was also the Publicity Secretary, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), was killed at his shop on June 19.

Mr Manzah said the investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects had also resulted to the recovery of the deceased’s Huawei phone and his Toyota Camry car.

He said the phone and car were stolen by the assailants, adding that the three suspects, arrested on July 12 are in police custody.

Mr Manzah said the suspects were arrested at Lafia in Nasarawa State and Jos in Plateau after a painstaking investigation by operatives of the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to him, two of the suspects were arrested at Lafia in possession of the deceased’s Sky blue Toyota Camry car.

He said the third suspect, 35, was arrested in possession of the deceased’s Huawei phone at his hideout in Jos.

Mr Manzah said efforts were being intensified to arrest the leader of the gang who is currently at large.

(NAN)