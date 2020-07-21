Acting Clerk of Senate Assumes Duty

Related News

Ibrahim El-Ladan, on Tuesday, assumed duty as acting Clerk of the Senate.

His assumption of duty was announced by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr El-Ladan replaced Nelson Ayewoh, who retired from service recently.

While announcing the appointment, Mr Lawan said that Mr El-Ladan was appointed as the acting clerk of the senate by the National Assembly Service Commission on Friday.

He welcomed the clerk and wished him a very successful and peaceful tenure.

NAN reports that other appointments by the commission included Ojo Olatunde, Clerk; and Bala Mohamed, Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, both in acting capacity.

Patrick Giwa remains Clerk of the House of Representatives, pending his retirement in November and Yusuf Danbatta as acting Secretary to the National Assembly.

(NAN)