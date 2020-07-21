Reps begin probe into immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria

Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives has begun investigation into the immigration documents of Chinese immigrants living in Nigeria.

The investigation which began on July 20 in Abuja, is being conducted by the joint house committees on Interior, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring and Commerce.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabimila, recalled that in April, photos and videos which went viral on the social media allegedly depicted institutionalised racial discrimination, maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

He said it also showed xenophobic assaults, embarrassments, illegal detentions and forceful evictions of Nigerians and other Africans living in Guangzhou, China.

Mr Gbajabimila said that he summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian precisely on April, 10 to register Nigeria’s displeasure with the incident.

“Subsequently, the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 28, issued a strong worded House Resolutions, condemned, in its entirety, the maltreatment, discrimination and xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in the Peoples Republic of China.

“Apart from urging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to provide financial and other assistances to affected Nigerian citizens in China, the house took a two-pronged approach by constituting two joint committees to undertake two specific assignments towards remedying the ugly situation,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila meeting with Chinese Ambassador. Photo Credit: Speaker’s office

The speaker said that the house also mandated the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Human Rights, and Diaspora to ascertain the extent of violation of rights of Nigerians in China.

He said that the committees were also to determine losses arising from such maltreatments, and to further engage the Chinese Parliament appropriately to register Nigeria’s National Assembly condemnation of the maltreatment.

Mr Gbajabimila said that the house also mandated committees to investigate the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, and any other relevant ministry, department or agency to check the validity of all immigration documents of every Chinese person in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 265 Nigerians to be evacuated from Dubai

According to him, the committee is to look into the expatriate quota of all the Chinese immigrants in Nigeria, and to repatriate them to China to regularise.

“I therefore implore all the relevant stakeholders to assist the joint committee in discharging the mandate entrusted to it.

“The joint committee is imbued with legal and statutory powers to conduct this hearing as stipulated in the Standing Orders of the House, Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The powers include right to order attendance of witnesses, issuance and service of summons to attend and power to issue warrants to compel attendance.

“We are all partners in progress and I trust that the joint committee will be fair in the conduct of its assignment,” he said.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application