Finalists named in MacArthur competition for $100 million grant

Related News

Six ‘bold’ proposals offering solutions to critical global social challenges were named finalists today in 100&Change, MacArthur’s global competition for a single $100 million grant.

A press statement issued on Monday by MacArthur said “the proposals address diverse and systemic problems, such as ocean health, homelessness, oxygen therapy, health disparities, news deserts, and mosquito-borne disease.”

“The critical challenges that these six ambitious proposals are tackling existed long before the pandemic,” said MacArthur President John Palfrey. “The extraordinary inequality that has been accentuated by the coronavirus will continue to exist after it subsides, unless we start to reimagine our future and support the reinvention of systems and structures that create a more just, equitable, and resilient world. MacArthur is committed to supporting organizations that think big, because solutions are possible.”

Shortlist

The following proposals were shortlisted:

Clinton Health Access Initiative & Murdoch Children’s Research Institute: Bringing life-saving oxygen therapy to children worldwide

Community Solutions: Accelerating an end to homelessness in 75 U.S. communities in five years

National Geographic Pristine Seas: Safeguarding and restoring the ocean’s health and productivity

Project ECHO: Democratising life-saving medical knowledge and care

Report for America: Eliminating American news deserts and,

World Mosquito Program: Protecting communities by preventing transmission of mosquito-borne disease.

Modalities

The statement also issued the subsequent procedure to be followed by those shortlisted to emerge winner of grant.

“During the Project Development phase of the competition, the finalists will work with an expert team to strengthen their proposals, present a preliminary plan for evaluation and learning, and show authentic engagement with communities of interest before submitting revised project plans. MacArthur will offer finalists technical assistance, and consulting to support fundraising, scaling efforts, and improve inclusivity.

“Finalists will present their proposals during a live event in the spring of 2021, before the MacArthur Board names a single recipient to receive $100 million over up to six years,” it said.

“It is our hope that these creative proposals will benefit from expert feedback, technical assistance, and increased recognition, exposure, and support,” the release quoted Cecilia Conrad, MacArthur Managing Director, 100&Change and CEO of Lever for Change. “We know from the first round of 100&Change, that the competition will produce multiple compelling and fundable ideas to accelerate social change.”

Background

Since the inaugural competition, other funders and philanthropists have committed an additional $419 million to date to support ‘bold solutions’ by 100&Change applicants.

Building on the success of 100&Change, MacArthur created Lever for Change to unlock significant philanthropic capital by helping donors find and fund vetted, high-impact opportunities through the design and management of customised competitions.

The 100&Change finalists are featured in Lever for Change’s Bold Solutions Network, a searchable online collection of highly-rated, rigorously-evaluated proposals that emerge from each of the competitions managed by Lever for Change.

100&Change

The project is a competition open to organisations and collaborations working in any field around the globe.

Proposals must identity a problem and then offer a solution that promises significant and durable change.

In this particular round, the organisers said 3,690 registrants submitted 755 proposals. Of these 475 passed an administrative review before the eventual shortlist.

In its inaugural round, the project awarded $100 million to Sesame Workshop and International Rescue Committee to educate young children displaced by the Syrian conflict and ensure a ‘future that helps to ensure the future of millions of children.”