Buhari mourns U.S. Civil Rights activists

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of two iconic civil rights activists, John Lewis, 80 and Cordy Tindell “C.T.’’ Vivian, 95.

The president’s condolence messages were conveyed via a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

He affirmed that their courage and sacrifice in standing for the truth went beyond the borders of their country.

The Nigerian leader said: “John Lewis and Rev. Cordy Tindell Vivian were transformative leaders who worked with others to change the unwanted situations of blacks in their country and the world over.

”They left enduring legacies that will never be forgotten. We are all deprived by their passing.”

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the civil rights activists, and heal the nation of the deep pain of their loss.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application