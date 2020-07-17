COVID-19: Federal High Court Chief Judge Goes On Self-Isolation

Justice John Tsoho
Justice John Tsoho

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), John Tsoho, has gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID -19.

Justice Tsoho, in a statement by acting Information Officer of FHC, Catherine Oby Nwandu, on Friday, also ordered some key staff in his office to do same, pending the results of screening tests conducted on him, members of his immediate family and close aides.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal High Court recognises that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID – 19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.”

Mr Tsoho urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment,” the statement said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application