COVID-19: FAAN berates another Nigerian governor for violating airport protocols

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has again condemned the conduct of a governor, this time, the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Mr Fintiri was alleged to have violated public health protocols on COVID -19 at the Port Harcourt Airport on Tuesday.

FAAN, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said Mr Fintiri allegedly arrived at the Port Harcourt Airport on July 14 with eight others and flagrantly refused to observe the security and public health protocols as directed by the Nigerian government.

1. The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the Governor of Adamawa state Alh Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who arrived Port Harcourt international Airport aboard aircraft 5N-IZY, at 17:08 hrs on 14th July 2020 — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) July 16, 2020

The governor was said to have refused to have his temperature checked or be sanitized by health officials.

FAAN noted that the governor’s entourage did exactly as the governor did as the team that came to receive them drove through the barricades up to the terminal building, ignoring traffic and aviation security instructions.

The agency said such acts of irresponsibility displayed by the governor and his entourage endangers the lives of other airport users, adding that it is unacceptable.

FAAN called on airport users, especially VIPs, to adhere to the protocols and procedures on COVID-19 prevention.

The allegation of gross misconduct against Mr Fintiri is coming barely 24 hours after the agency accused a former a Nigerian governor of similar misconduct.

On Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the agency condemned the conduct of a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Mr Yari was alleged to have violated protocols put in place to arrest the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He was also said to have physically assaulted an officer of the agency when asked to adhere to basic protocols on disinfection of luggage. The incident was said to have taken place at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, FAAN condemned the alleged act of violations of protocols, describing it as “unacceptable” and “irresponsible”.

As of July 15, Nigeria has 34,259 cases of coronavirus, with 760 deaths.

All 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.