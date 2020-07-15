Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Executive Director Seven Years

Related News

A federal court in Lagos has sentenced a former executive director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ezekiel Agaba, to seven years in prison for laundering N1.5 billion.

Mr Agaba was in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping at the agency.

He is also facing another trial alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former director-general of NIMASA; a 12-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing amounting to N687 million.

Details later…