FEC honours late works minister John Obada

Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday honoured a former works minister, John Obada.

The virtual FEC meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari observed a minute silence for Mr Obada, a retired major-general who died on June 13 after a brief illness at the age of 81.

Mr Obada acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971, and was Federal Commissioner for Works and member of the Supreme Military Council.

He also served as the commissioner representing Delta State in the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in 2006.

Born on April 4, 1939, he retired from the Nigerian Army in 1977 as a major general.

Until his death, Mr Obada was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Urhobo Progress Union, the apex socio-cultural body of the Urhobo Nation.

Although Wednesday’s FEC meeting was a virtual one, some of the attendees were physically present to attend the meeting.

These include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser; Babagana Monguno, and some ministers.

The ministers at the Council Chambers include Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture); Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning); Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Abubakar Malami (Justice); Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

