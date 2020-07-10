Catholic cleric Hassan Kukah loses mum

Related News

Janeth Kukah, the mother of the Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah, is dead.

Her death was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari who extended his condolences to the cleric.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, on the passing of his mother Janet Hauwa Kukah,” Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu wrote in a statement, on Friday.

“The President also commiserates with members of the family of Kukah, praying almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”