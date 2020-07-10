COVID-19: Nigerian govt evacuates 270 nationals from Egypt

Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Geoffrey Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says 270 Nigerians are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja the nation’s capital following a successful evacuation from Egypt.

Mr Onyeama made this known via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Friday as he gives an update on the evacuation process.

“@EGYPTAIR conveying Nationals from Cairo, #Egypt has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Mr Onyeama tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the evacuees would be tested upon their return and would embark on the mandatory 14-day quarantine and isolation where necessary.

Mr Onyeama while appearing on NAN Forum also disclosed that the federal government was going to evacuate more Nigerians willing to return home.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has succeeded in evacuating several stranded Nigerians in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(NAN)

