Court dismisses SSS application to set aside Buhari daughter’s SIM card judgement debt

The State Security Service (SSS) on Wednesday lost out again as the Federal High Court in Asaba struck out its application seeking to stop the payment of N10 million judgement debt against it in a case involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

The case involved a citizen, Anthony Okolie, whose fundamental human rights were violated over an MTN SIM card that was once used by Hanan.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported that the SSS filed an appeal and is also seeking to obtain a stay-of-execution order to bar Mr Okolie from enforcing the payment of the judgement sum until the appeal is determined.

Struck out

However, on Wednesday when the matter came up, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba struck out the SSS application saying the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The judge said an appeal has been entered (by the SSS) at the court of appeal and by virtue of Order 4 Rule 11 of the Court of Appeal rules, only the court of appeal can now hear the case.

He, therefore, struck out the application.

Elated

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES after the matter today, Mr Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode said: “It is refreshing to see the SSS lose out in court again today.”

“We’ll immediately commence contempt proceedings against the DG of SSS for disrespecting the valid order of court which mandated payment of the N10 million sum. We’ll also consider the option of going after the assets of the security outfit to realise the judgment sum.”

PREMIUM TIMES in May reported that Justice Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Asaba had ordered the SSS to pay the sum to Mr Okolie who was illegally detained for 10 weeks without a court order.

The court said the action by the security agents was unlawful.

Some weeks after the judgement, Mr Okolie’s lawyer commenced the process of recovering the judgement debt from the service and also threatened to institute contempt proceedings against the director general of the SSS for non-payment.

There is no date yet for the commencement of the appeal.