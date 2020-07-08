COVID-19: UAE paid for tickets, test fees for Nigerian evacuees—Official

Head of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Head of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The United Arab Emirates authorities paid for the flight tickets and coronavirus testing for some Nigerians evacuated from the country on Wednesday, the head of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said .

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, who shared the news in a Twitter post, said among the 246 Nigerians who evacuated from the UAE on Wednesday, 131 arrived on paid tickets by the UAE government who also sponsored their coronavirus testing before boarding.

“MORE NIGS RETURN.Another evacuation flight today arrived Lagos about 3.30 pm with a total of 246 on board Emirates The UAE govt paid for tickets and cost of covid 19 tests for 131 of the evacuees.. A big thank you to the Nigerian Mission in Dubai and the UAE govt ,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the agency in a Twitter post too, said all the evacuees tested negative but would proceed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days in compliance with the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Last month, Nigerian government said it would evacuate a minimum of 1000 Nigerians per week, in order to assist over 4,000 stranded Nigerians in various countries of the globe for four weeks.

Officials said the evacuation seeks to make use of the limited resources and ensure that Nigerians are safely returned home.

So far, Nigeria has already airlifted hundreds of its citizens from the UK, U.S., France, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused over 500,000 deaths globally.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application