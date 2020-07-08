New study warns of brain damages linked to COVID-19

Medical laboratory test tubes
Medical laboratory test tubes

A new study has found that infection with COVID-19 can lead to brain damages, including delirium and nerve damage, the study by researchers at University College London (UCL) showed on Wednesday.

According to the researchers, since COVID-19 broke out, there appeared to be a “concerning increase” of a rare brain inflammation known to be triggered by viral infections.

In the UCL study, nine COVID-19 patients with brain inflammation were diagnosed with a rare condition called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which is typically seen in children and can affect both the brain and spinal cord.

They said that some of the 43 patients studied did not have respiratory symptoms.

Ross Paterson, of UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, and joint first author on the study, was quoted by local media as saying that “we might not yet know what long-term damage COVID-19 can cause.”

As a result, the researchers called for systematic surveillance of brain complications as a result of COVID-19 infection.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application