President Buhari presides over FEC’s sixth virtual meeting

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, is currently presiding over the sixth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which is holding at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari as well as 11 other ministers are also attending the meeting, physically.

The Ministers at the Council Chambers include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Special Duties, George Akume; Education, Adamu Adamu and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Other ministers are, however, participating from their respective offices in Abuja.

After the national anthem, a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Sports and Youth Development and former member of the National Working Committee, who served as Vice Chairman, North West, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Inuwa Abdulkadir, who died on Monday.

Mr Buhari had, earlier in a statement, said that Mr Abdulkadir’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members will be greatly missed at a time the All Progressives Congress (APC) is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises.

