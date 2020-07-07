Pastor arrested for allegedly raping, procuring illegal abortion for own daughter

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old cleric, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his own daughter.

Mr Oyebola allegedly impregnated the victim and procured illegal abortion for her thrice.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Tuesday, said Mr Oyebola was arrested after the daughter reported her ordeal at Owode-Egbado divisional police headquarters.

He said the victim told police that the cleric of CAC Ogo Oluwa parish has been raping her since 2015 when she was 19 and shortly after the death of her mother.

“She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times for which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted. After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer.”

The police quoted the victim saying she ran away from home and reported to an NGO,‘Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, which took her to Owode-Egbado police station to complain.



“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.”

The police commissioner in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.