Council of Legal Education denies paying N32m to cleaner

The Council of Legal Education has described as misleading, the report that it approved the payment of N32 million to an unnamed cleaner over a period of 12 months.

The council also denied giving out an alleged N36 million as a dressing allowance to an individual against Nigeria’s extant laws.

The Secretary of the council and Director of Administration, E. Max-Uba, said in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday that the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Isa Hayatu- Chiroma, (SAN), was wrongly quoted when he appeared at a public hearing.

The public hearing was conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC), in connection with the annual report of the Auditor-General of the Federation on the Accounts of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended December 31, 2015.

The institution admitted that queries were raised from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation with regard to the payment of N36 million as dressing allowance and N32 million as payment to an unnamed cleaner over a 12-month period.

It also said explanations were given on how the funds were spent without violation of extant laws.

The institution said the Council of Legal Education traditionally has a dress code for its staff and students as part of its work ethics.

” ln furtherance of this tradition, the council approved a scheme and condition of service on March 10, 2009, that provides in part, the payment of 10 per cent dressing allowance to its staff.

”The payments were made into the individual bank accounts of staff and not a single person as erroneously reported.”

She assured Nigerians that there was no fraud in the Nigerian Law School and also that the school would appear before the Senate this week to make further explanations on other queries.

(NAN)