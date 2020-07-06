Reps, Defence minister meet over nation’s security challenges

Bashir Magashi was indicted in the report
Bashir Magashi

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Monday, interfaced with the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, to foster Executive/Legislative.

Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said this was to foster cooperation necessary to address the nation’s security challenges.

Mr Abdulkadri said the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, had in attendance some members of the committee.

The minister, at the end of the meeting, disclosed that his visit to the National Assembly was to discuss issues concerning the needs of the ministry, assessment and commitment towards improved national security architecture.

Mr Magashi, a retired major general, also disclosed that the meeting was to also explore the intervention by the National Assembly in the ministry.

He added that the meeting had set a new agenda for the ministry and the National Assembly to remain united and committed to the task of combating insecurity for peace to reign in all the troubled spots.

READ ALSO: NASS N40bn Probe of Akpabio, NDDC, A Shot in the Dark – Kpokpogri

On his part, Mr Benson said the meeting provided a platform to compare notes and had a smooth stock taking on the nation’s security challenges and the way forward.

He said the committee members and the minister examined other matters relating to monitoring performance index of the military in operational zones and funding of the various military campaigns across the country.

The chairman also disclosed that they also examined the need for seamless performance of the oversight functions of the legislators.

(NAN)

