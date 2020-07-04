Buhari appoints executive secretary for Christian Pilgrims Commission

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

Until his appointment, Mr Pam, a Reverend pastor, was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board.

Born on 20th February, 1960 in Gyel, Jos South LGA of Plateau State, Mr Pam holds a first degree in Christian Education.

As an ordained Minister, Mr Pam brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Christian community, coupled with a deep understanding of promoting inter-religious harmony and conflict resolution in the northern parts of the country.

The cleric has held many leadership positions in the Church, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria (which includes the 19 Northern States and Abuja) from 2016 to date, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date and District Superintendent, Jos mainland Assemblies of Nigeria, 2010 to date.

He also served as Chairman, Plateau State Inter-Religious Council; and Chairman, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee, Plateau State.

His appointment took effect from 26th June, 2020 for a period of five years.

President Buhari urges the Executive Secretary NCPC to sustain his reconciliatory pre-disposition in his new position.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 4, 2020