APC irresponsible to link me to Hushpuppi – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to link him to a cyber-crime suspect, Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi), as irresponsible.

Earlier today, the ruling party linked top leaders of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to Mr Abbas, who was recently arrested alongside his associates in Dubai for cyber fraud.

Mr Abbas, known for his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, has been extradited to the United States of America to face trial for alleged cyber-fraud, possibly money laundering, among other crimes.

The APC, in its first reaction since ‘Instagram celebrity’ was arrested accused Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar; immediate past Senate president, Bukola Saraki; a former speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; a senator, Dino Melaye, among party’s stalwarts of shady links with Mr Abbas.

“At different times, Hushpuppi was seen photographed in Dubai, meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.”

The APC’s deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena further called on relevant authorities to investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership.

Meanwhile, Mr Saraki, in a statement issued by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that he has no form of association with Mr Abass in any way.

“The statement credited to the APC, the ruling party in our country, is one of the ways by which our anti-graft agencies are weakened and why the fight against corruption in the country is often viewed with suspicion by the international community.

“This is because when these cyber-crime suspects were operating freely and openly displaying wealth, the APC saw nothing bad in their activities. Also, the party at that time did not deem it necessary to call on the anti-graft agencies to investigate their activities,” the statement read.

Mr Olaniyonu added that his principal had, on several occasions, condemned the activities of these cyber criminals and called on the law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to make decisive interventions to checkmate their activities.

“He has also got a research institution, the Politeia Institute, whose board he chairs to commence a research on the best ways to tackle the menace.”