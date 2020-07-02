APC caretaker committee begins reconciliation process in Osun

Related News

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, on Thursday, visited the former interim national chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, in Osun State.

The members, who visited Mr Akande – a former governor of Osun State – at his residence in Ila Orangun, said the meeting was to begin the reconciliation process and find a solution to the crisis that has rocked the party in recent months.

Mr Akande is also the chairman of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

On Thursday, the chairman of the caretaker committee, Yobe Governor, Mala Buni, led other members of the committee to Mr Akande’s country home.

The members who attended the over one hour meeting include the secretary of the caretaker committee, Akpan Udoedehe; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the committee came into being on June 25 after the party dissolved its National Working Committee after months of internal crisis and serial litigations.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, had said the reconciliation committee for Edo would be led by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, while Governor Bello would head the reconciliation committee for Ondo State.

“This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“Members of the Edo reconciliation committee headed by Mr Nnamani include the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

“Others are Tahir Mamman, Margaret Okadigbo, Sanusi Musa and Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila as Secretary,” the official had added.

The ruling party has been embroiled in a series of crisis which played out primarily as a tussle in one of the states it controls.

The months-long tussle for political supremacy between the recently sacked national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and his estranged protege, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki ended with the ouster of the former and the governor’s defection to the opposition PDP, under whose banner he will now be seeking re-election.

Political pundits opine that the internal crisis is aimed at controlling crucial party structures ahead of the 2023 polls.