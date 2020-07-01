Why transport fares were increased- NURTW

Motor Park
A Motor Park

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), on Wednesday, says it is not the intention of the union or in its place to increase cost of transportation in the country.

Kabiru Yau, Acting General Secretary of the union, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the vehicle owners rather than the workers union were responsible for any increase.

Mr Yau was reacting to an earlier publication in the media where the union requested for government‘s support in form of Transport Subsidy or it will increase the cost of transport.

NAN reports that the COVID-19 guidelines by the government required commercial vehicles to carry fewer passengers than normal on each trip, thereby reducing the income of the motorist.

“Following an earlier statement that we (NURTW) will increase transport cost due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) guiedlines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“I wish to state that the NURTW is a workers union that have the interest of Nigeria and the general public at heart.

“It is not our intention or in our place to increase the cost of transportation in the country. The car owners are the ones saddled with that responsibility.

“The union will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the peace and safety of travellers and Nigerians,” Yau added.(NAN)

