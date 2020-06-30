APC constitutes Reconciliation Committees for Edo, Ondo States

Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni
The National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Nabena said that the reconciliation committee for Edo would be led by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, while Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State would head the reconciliation committee for Ondo State.

“This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“Members of the Edo reconciliation committee headed by Mr Nnamani include the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

“Others are Tahir Mamman, Margaret Okadigbo, Sanusi Musa and Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila as Secretary.

“While members of the Ondo State reconciliation committee headed by Bello includes Sen. Adamu Aliero, Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi and Gambo Magaji.

“Others are Mr Jasper Azuwatalum, Hajiya Binta Muazu, Mr Iquo Inyang and Mr Shina Pellar as Secretary,” he said.

(NAN)

