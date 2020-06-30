UPDATED: Senate, House adjourn to mourn senator

Related News

The Senate resumed on Tuesday after a three-week recess.

The lawmakers held plenary for a brief period and then adjourned their sitting to Wednesday after about eight minutes.

The adjournment followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, who formally announced the death of the Lagos senator, Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15.

He prayed his colleagues observe a minute silence and postpone plenary and other legislative activities in honour of the late senator in accordance with the Senate rule.

His motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Mr Osinowo who represented Lagos-East Senatorial district died in a Lagos isolation centre after battling with complications arising from COVID-19. He was 64.

The late lawmaker was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and a first-time senator.

The senators, after the minute silence, adjourned the plenary around 11:05 a.m. after a voice vote.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided at the plenary, announced that a valedictory session will be held in honour of the late lawmaker. He urged senators to dress appropriately.

House too

The House of Representatives also adjourned its plenary to Thursday, in honor of Mr Osinowo.

Sen. Adebayo Osinowo [PHOTO CREDIT: @SenatorOsinowo]

The lawmakers resumed plenary on Tuesday after embarking on a three-week recess.

After observing a minute silence, the House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano) moved a motion to adjourn, saying it was in line with the standard practice of the National Assembly.