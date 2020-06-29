Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police

Related News

The Nigeria Police have revealed how Benedict Audu, a medical doctor practising in Abuja, and two others were killed by a criminal gang after being paid N7.5 million as ransom.

Last year, Mr Audu, 70; his son, Iramon, 32, and Samaila Akenjinba, 30, a friend, were abducted while travelling from Takum in Taraba State to Abuja on March 26, 2019.

Mr Audi had travelled with the intention of meeting a friend in Katsina-Ala, Benue State, before proceeding to Abuja but the aim was cut short by the abductors.

They were kidnapped on the road between the two towns.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the victims were still held hostage two months after paying the ransom for their release.

For over a year, the Audus were hopeful that they would be found.

Killed in captivity

On Monday evening, police said its operatives arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap and killing of the trio.

“Police Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team arrested two (2) suspects for the kidnap of a Medical Doctor, Audu Benedict, his son and one of his associates in Katsina-ala LGA, Benue State while travelling from Taraba State to Abuja on 10th March, 2019.

“The suspects, Henry Terkula Gwa ‘m’ 25yrs from Donga LGA of Benue State and Terhile Tsavbe, ‘m’ 30yrs from Gawa village, Katsina-ala LGA of Benue State were arrested on the 6th and 11th June, 2020.

“Investigations revealed that the criminal gang collected 7.5 million naira as ransom from the families of the victims as condition for their release,” police spokesperson, Frank Mba, stated.

“The suspects forced the late Dr Audu Benedict to issue them a cheque of N500,000 which they cashed in a commercial bank in Gboko town, Benue State. Subsequently, the suspects killed the three (3) victims and had them buried in a shallow grave at Gawa in Katsina-ala LGA of Benue State.”

The force said “efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large and the police team is on the verge of exhuming the remains of the slain victims.”