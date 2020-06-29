Buhari appoints new Chief Personal Security Officer

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

Mr Musa, from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station, hails from Niger State.

Mr Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.

