Iran issues arrest warrant on U.S. President Trump

Related News

Iran has issued a warrant of arrest on the United State President Donald Trump over the assassination of a top Iranian general, Aljazeera has reported.

The general, Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside other Iranian and Iraqi leaders in Iraq, January, in a US drone strike ordered by Mr Trump.

The U.S. government had accused the slain general, who headed Iran’s elite military force, of being responsible for the attacks on the US and its allies in the Middle-East.

The Iranian government on Monday asked Interpol to help in detaining President Trump for “murder and terrorism charges” and more than 30 others accused of being involved in the attack that killed Mr Soleimani, Aljazeera said.

“It is unlikely Interpol would grant Iran’s request as its guideline for notices forbids it from ‘undertaking any intervention or activities of a political’ nature,” the TV station said.

Days after Mr Soleimani’s assassination, Iran fired ballistic missiles into two US military bases in Iraq as a retaliation.

The Iranian judiciary earlier this month said an Iranian national, Mahmoud Mousavi Majd would be executed after he was convicted of helping the US and Israel to spy on the general before he was killed.

“He was a monster. And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead,” Mr Trump had said of the killing of the Iranian general.

READ ALSO:

“He was planning a big attack and bad attack for us. I don’t think anyone can complain about it.”

An American general, Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said recently the killing of the Iranian general has deterred Iran from further attacks against the US.

“I think (killing Soleimani) has had a significant effect in establishing and reestablishing a rough form of deterrence in the theater,” The VOA quoted Mr McKenzie Jr., the commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), to have said.