U.S. protests not about black lives – Oyakhilome

The president of Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, has dismissed the Black Lives Matter riots in the U.S. and other major cities around the world, saying the protests are not about black lives.

The Nigerian cleric alleged the protests are part of a grand scheme to get rid of the police and implant microchips into Americans and other citizens of the world, with a view to controlling them.

Millions of people around the world recently protested the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by police officers in the USA. There were riots in several U.S. cities, forcing authorities to impose curfews.

Protests broke out across the US after George Floyd, an African-American, was killed. Floyd died on May 25 after he was arrested by a white Minneapolis officer, who pinned him to the ground for minutes, kneeling on his neck.

But, the cleric, in a televised sermon on Sunday, said once the police have been taken off the streets, microchips would be implanted into citizens, which would give the government all the needed information, thereby reducing crime.

“There are many who don’t know what is going on in the United States with the riots. It’s not about the guy that died, it is not about black folks, and it’s not about black lives matter. I will tell you what it is about. From protests to riots and then more people have died since then and the call for disbanding, abrogation, cancellation, defunding of the police,” Mr Oyakhilome said in the circulated video.

“Why is that? Do you think it is limited to the United States? No, it is not. Why are they doing it? It is part of the game. It is simply because they want to come in with the alternative method for security. What is that alternative method? It is total control- RFID microchip. That is what it’s about,” he said.

According to him, ‘and so, you are going to find people getting rid of their police and you will see cities experimenting one after the other. The cities say no police, everyone must get the microchip.

“And with that, you are going to know everybody. They will know everyone and crime will be controlled and they have got the media to hype it and in spite of its failure, they will praise it like the best thing in the world. That is what it’s about,” he said.

Mr Oyakhilome, in April, claimed the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-ordered lockdown in Nigeria was part of a ploy to introduce 5G technology in the country.

The pastor had alleged that when people are indoors, the government would begin laying fiber optic cables for the 5G.

The cleric said the COVID-19 was being spread by the 5G technology in other parts of the world. He later backtracked, saying he was only concerned about the health implication of the new technology.

Last month, LoveWorld Television Ministry, the Christian TV channel founded by Mr Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy, was sanctioned for falsely linking 5G to the coronavirus pandemic by Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator.