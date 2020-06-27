APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, other sacked NWC members eligible to recontest — Tinubu

Related News

The former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, has suggested the possibility of the embattled former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, recontesting his position during the party’s planned mini-convention.

He added that other 17 members of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party are also eligible to seek elective positions whenever the convention holds within the next six months.

Mr Tinubu on Saturday afternoon broke his silence on the multiple crises rocking the ruling party, and the far-reaching decisions of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Oshiomhole, who is seen by many as Mr. Tinubu’s loyalist, had earlier on the same day, addressed the media, expressing his acceptance of the NEC decisions, even as he reeled out what he described as his many achievements in his two-year tenure.

In a statement signed by Mr Tinubu, the former governor commended Mr Oshiomhole-led NWC, listing the reelection of the president as one of the committee’s achievements.

While acknowledging the decision of the NEC led by the president, Mr Tinubu suggested that the members of the NWC are eligible to take part in the election that may be conducted by the caretaker committee.

He said; “In addition to the daily operation of the party, the Caretaker Committee has the mandate to prepare for a mini national convention within six months. We must give the committee the support needed to fulfil this assignment in an impartial manner.

“As I understand it, no one has been precluded from seeking any party office to which he is otherwise eligible. Former NWC members are free to seek re-election to the NWC. Provided they have the support of party members, they will have an opportunity to return to serve the party in a leadership capacity. This reflects our overriding desire to restore and maintain internal democracy not subvert it.”

Many believe Mr Tinubu’s rumoured 2023 presidential ambition is amongst the many issues that have polarised the party. He has denied having such ambitions yet.

As chairman of the party, Mr Oshiomhole fought many battles, with his critics, including Edo governor Godwin Obaseki, blaming his leadership style for the party’s several crises.