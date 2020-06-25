COVID-19: Orientation camps to remain shut – NYSC

A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi on Monday (13/8/18). 04366/14/8/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/HB/NAN
A cross-section of the NYSC Corp members

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said its orientation camps will reopen when it is very safe, in view of the formidable danger posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of Press and Public Relations of the corps, Adenike Adeyemi, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“The attention of management of the scheme has been drawn to an online publication stating that the NYSC is set to reopen orientation camps, lists guidelines,” alluding that the scheme will soon resume orientation programme,” Mrs Adeyemi said.

She said the scheme placed a very high premium on the lives of corps members, camp officials and other stakeholders, “Which was the key reason it suspended the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 orientation programme in March and shall never act in any way that will compromise their safety.

She stated further, “To reinforce the foregoing, it is apt to add that even when it has been sufficiently established it is safe to proceed to the camps for the resumption of normal activities, the corps shall only do so when it has received the nod of the federal government,” she said.

Mrs Adeyemi added that corps members and prospective corps members are advised to glean information concerning the scheme only from NYSC official sources – both the social and mainstream media.

She said the Director-General, NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, a brigadier general, admonished corps members and prospective ones to continue strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, predicated on social and physical distancing.

Others, he said, are wearing face masks, proper washing of the hands for at least twenty seconds, and the use of hand sanitiser.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

