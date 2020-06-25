Buhari felicitates with Gbajabiamila at 58

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Olufemi Gbajabiamila, on his 58th birthday.

He joined the Speaker’s family members to celebrate years of outstanding leadership, inspired by his personal attributes of courage, humility and loyalty.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Buhari felicitated with the 9th National Assembly, friends and political associates of the lawmaker, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003.

The president noted that Mr Gbajabiamila has steadily expanded his profile and influence across the country by always placing the interest of the people, and the nation, above all else, particularly on issues of health, education and infrastructure.

He extolled the Speaker for the maturity in the lower chamber in tackling national issues, and the speed in passing bills that directly affect the livelihood of Nigerians, appreciating his support in handling the affairs of the country, and the governing political party, All Progressives Congress.

Mr Buhari said he believed that Mr Gbajabiamila’s years of experience working as a lawyer within, and outside the country, had been brought to bear on the leadership of the legislature, commending him for the sacrifices of time and resources.

He prayed that the Almighty God would continue to uphold the Speaker and his family in favour, granting him good health, strength and more wisdom to serve the country.

(NAN)