ICPC gets new spokesperson

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the appointment of Azuka Ogugua as its acting Head of Public Enlightenment Department and spokesperson.

Mrs Ogugua takes over from Rasheedat Okoduwa, who retires from the services of the Commission after attaining 60 years of age, ICPC said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, she will be responsible for cultivating a positive image for ICPC, managing publicity for its activities and programmes, developing anti-corruption enlightenment programmes, maintaining relationship with the media, and the implementation of other communication functions.

She is also the official spokesperson of the Commission.

Until her current appointment, she was the Deputy Head of Education Department in ICPC.

Mrs Ogugua is an Assistant Director with the Commission. She holds an M.Sc in Public Relations/Marketing from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She is also an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).