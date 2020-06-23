Ondo 2020: Akeredolu wants to remove me illegally – Deputy governor

Related News

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has raised an alarm that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is inducing members of the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

Mr Ajayi made this allegation in a statement by his spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, Tuesday afternoon.

But the governor immediately denied the allegation.

The deputy governor had last week resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amidst speculations that he would run for governor in this year’s election.

He said the governor wants to “impeach him through illegal and unconstitutional means. The illegal impeachment move would be carried out through financial inducement of members of the Ondo State House of Assembly.”

Armed police officers stormed the House of Assembly in the early early hours of Tuesday but Premium Times could not independently verify the reason for the action.

Mr Ajayi said he is ready to battle the “kangaroo and infamous move from the desperate and drowning governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, and his group.”

He said by joining the PDP, he has not committed any impeachable offence but exercised his “constitutional right of freedom of association.”

He cited Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which “provides as follows: Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests.”

He said Mr Akeredolu “cannot muster the requisite majority in the House of Assembly for his removal under the Constitution in any free, fair and transparent process.

“We remain undaunted in the move to throw off the combined weight of those kneeling on the neck of Ondo State. Our state shall not be allowed to suffocate. At the appropriate time, the people of Ondo State shall decide the right person who will serve as the arrowhead of the bid to save the state from the nepotistic clique kneeling on her neck.”

Betrayer playing victim – Akeredolu

Mr Akeredolu’s spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye, told PREMIUM TIMES that the allegations are false. He said the deputy governor was simply seeking sympathy from the public.

“I need to let you know that the man who called himself the deputy governor’s spokesperson has no right to regard himself as the deputy Chief Press Secretary. All the deputy’s aides have been relieved of their appointments,” he said.

“It is false that the governor wants to induce members of the house of Assembly in order to impeach. Ordinarily he has over 22 members of the house supporting him. So, why will he induce anyone. The members were even part of those that bought his form. See… the case of the deputy governor is just a case of a betrayer playing the victim and the people of Ondo know the right person to follow.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Akeredolu had fired all aides attached to Mr Ajayi who was welcomed PDP by Uche Secondus and other top officials of the opposition party on Monday.