NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather between Tuesday and Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thunderous weather conditions from June 23 to June 25.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja said the atmosphere was saturated for possible weather activity.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions however, dominate most parts of the country.

“For Tuesday, cloudy morning is anticipated over the north with chances of few thunderstorms over Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Gusau Kaduna and Zaria axis in the afternoon and evening periods.

“The central cities are expected to be cloudy. However, patches of thunderstorms are probable over Minna in the morning.

“Later in the day, light thunderstorms are envisaged over Jos, Abuja, Kwara and Minna.

“Over the south, intermittent rains are likely in the morning. As the day progresses, few thunderstorms are probable over the inland with chances of light thunderstorms and rains over the coasts.”

NiMet predicted cloudy atmosphere over the north down to the central cities on Wednesday morning.

It further predicted prospects of light thunderstorms over most places, especially Gusau, Gombe, Taraba, southern Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Mambila Plateau, Jos, Zaria Ilorin and Abuja in the afternoon/evening hours.

According to the agency, cloudy mornings are likely over the inland, progressing into the day with few thunderstorms anticipated.

NiMet forecast eastern parts of the coast to be cloudy in the morning with chances of few thunderstorms and rains over the western coast.

It also envisages that patches of thunderstorms and rains are probable over most parts of the coast as the day progresses.

“For Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected to prevail over the north throughout the day. However, cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine are likely over the eastern flank in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected to dominate in the morning over central, few thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Jos, and Minna in the afternoon.

“Inland cities of the south are likely to be equally dominated by morning thunderstorms.

“Later in the day, patches of thunderstorms are probable over the western inland while cloudy conditions are anticipated over the east,’’ it said.

There are prospects of morning rains over the coast while light thunderstorms and rains are envisaged as the day progresses.

(NAN)