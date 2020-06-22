COVID-19: NIPOST raises safety measures

Related News

Towards ensuring the safety of its staff and customers, the Nigerian Postal Service( NIPOST) on Monday reiterated its resolve to enforce all protocols laid down for the containment of coronavirus.

NIPOST said its earlier guidelines for maintaining the health of workers and those who transact businesses with the organization nationwide remain sacrosanct.

The statement, signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, was sequel to a media report of infection of a staff at the Ibadan Zonal Office.

“In reference to the COVID-19 scare that was reported in Ibadan Zonal office, immediately the headquarters was informed by the Zonal Manager, the staff and all other staff members on the shift were directed to isolate for two weeks. And they have been in isolation for the past 14 days.

“It should be stated categorically that part of the measures already in force by NIPOST was to create additional counters to accommodate the protocol of COVID-19 social distancing. The Organisation has directed its staff at the Zonal headquarters to expand the counters where customers come to patronise the postal services to ensure at least 2 metre distance,” Mr Alao said.

READ ALSO:

The NIPOST spokesperson recalled that NIPOST was among government organisations granted waiver to operate as essential service provider, prompting it to create shifts for officers to rotate their resumption for the workforce.

He added, “It is imperative to assure the public that the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the possibility of contracting the pandemic through handling of mail and mail items is near zero.

“However, this does not stop NIPOST from taking measures to minimise risk and ensure the wellbeing of its workforce and customers, such as staff wearing face-masks, use of hand sanitisers before and after handling mails and mail items.”

He explained further that to assure the public of the safety measures put in place, NIPOST has also made provision for customers to sanitise or wash their hands before and after transactions at all post offices.

“Apparently, it is what informed the periodic disinfection and fumigation of the premises of the Post office comprising of NIPOST network of offices,” he said.